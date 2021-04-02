Dolly Parton receives 2nd dose of Moderna vaccine

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A country music icon is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dolly Parton received her second dose of Moderna shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her friend Dr. Naji Abumrad administered the second dose for the country star.

Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine. Thank you Dr. Naji Abumrad, Andrea Calhoun and Heather O'Dell of @VUMChealth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IDez2DnkzX — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 2, 2021

In April, Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University. She originally donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her friend and Vanderbilt professor of surgery Abumrad.

Parton received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on March 2.