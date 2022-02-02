NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for the 2022 class of inductees on Wednesday.
This year’s class of 17 nominees includes Tennessee’s beloved music icon, Dolly Parton.
Aside from Parton, the 2022 class of nominees includes Beck, Duran Duran, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benitar, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon, among others.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will announce the inductees in May and will honor them at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony later this year.
The vote is now open to fans, who can select up to five nominees daily until the vote closes on April 29.
The five nominees receiving the most votes will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
For more information on this year’s class and how to vote, visit here.
