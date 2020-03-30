Goodnight With Dolly

Goodnight With Dolly

 Courtesy Dolly Parton via Facebook

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Dolly announced on Facebook that starting this Thursday, she'll be reading to children online for "Goodnight With Dolly"

Starting April 2nd, she'll start reading stories from the Imagination Library, each Thursday evening at 7PM on Facebook.

It's open to everyone, and you can set a reminder on the event Facebook Page, here.

 

