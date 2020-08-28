NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Legendary country music icon Dolly Parton was recognized for her many life achievements in USA Today's Women of the Century list.
The list features 100 women "who've made a substantial impact on our country or our lives over the past 100 years."
“You can’t dream at someone else’s expense. You’ve got to get out there, make those dreams come true” 💗 Thank you @USATODAY for naming me one of your Women of the Century! https://t.co/IZSCC2ollE pic.twitter.com/5I6stnFVhr— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 27, 2020
Parton was featured in a massive article that highlighted her many musical and life achievements.
She tagged the article with an inspiring quote.
"You got to get out there and make those dreams come true," Parton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.