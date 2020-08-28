NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Legendary country music icon Dolly Parton was recognized for her many life achievements in USA Today's Women of the Century list. 

The list features 100 women "who've made a substantial impact on our country or our lives over the past 100 years." 

Parton was featured in a massive article that highlighted her many musical and life achievements. 

She tagged the article with an inspiring quote.

"You got to get out there and make those dreams come true," Parton said.

