Dolly Parton flavor release crashes Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams website

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dolly Parton's ice cream will be going back on sale Thursday after its popularity crashed Jeni's website last week. 

Anyone who wants to order Dolly's 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie' flavor will have to hurry though, with Jeni's saying only 5,000 pints are left. 

Thursday at 11 a.m. Central, the pints go on sale online on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Later Thursday afternoon, Jeni's says pre-orders will start for another batch of 15,000 pints, which will be shipped in August. 

Proceeds from the new flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library. 

 
 

