NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dolly Parton's ice cream will be going back on sale Thursday after its popularity crashed Jeni's website last week.

Anyone who wants to order Dolly's 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie' flavor will have to hurry though, with Jeni's saying only 5,000 pints are left.

GOOD NEWS UPDATE!Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints will be available ONLINE ONLY this Thursday, April 15—and there will be two ways to get a pint!For more details about the 4/15 release and pre-order: https://t.co/CfhBUzBBoq pic.twitter.com/nmrrO791Hn — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 13, 2021

Thursday at 11 a.m. Central, the pints go on sale online on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Later Thursday afternoon, Jeni's says pre-orders will start for another batch of 15,000 pints, which will be shipped in August.

Proceeds from the new flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library.