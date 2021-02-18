NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The country queen has spoken.

After legislators introduced a bill in January that would bring a Dolly Parton statue to the Capitol grounds in Nashville, the music legend has finally responded.

'I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,' Dolly Parton said.

She continued to say that she doesn't think it's appropriate to put her on 'a pedestal' while lots is happening in the world right now.

Dolly did say that she hopes one day she will 'stand proud' on the State Capitol grounds as a 'grateful Tennessean.'

She finished her statement with the following:

In the meantime, I'll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.

The bill to bring the statue to the capitol was introduced in January by Representative John Windle.

"Dolly Parton is a kind decent and compassionate, for us all. She speaks to us through her songs and through her actions and she is the best example of what a leader should be today," Representative Windle said.

If the bill did pass, it would be funded by private funds.