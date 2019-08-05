NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dolly Parton and Gov. Bill Lee sat down at the Music City Center Monday to shed some light on the importance of reading and education.

Parton sang "Coat of Many Colors" which is also the title of a book in her Imagination Library. 

Imagination Library is a nonprofit Parton started to gift books to children before they head off to school. Parton also added when she was a child, her mother sewed her a coat of rags since they did not have the money to afford a new one. 

