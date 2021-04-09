Dolly Parton flavor release crashes Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams website

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're trying to order Dolly Parton's new flavor collaboration with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, you might be out of luck for now. 

Dolly's Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor launched on Thursday, and shortly after the release, the Jeni's website crashed. 

The company says the crash was caused by a surge of 50 times the normal amount of users trying to place orders.

Jeni's says it could be a few days before the website is back up and running. 

 
 

