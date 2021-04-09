Dolly Parton flavor release crashes Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams website

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're trying to order Dolly Parton's new flavor collaboration with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, you might be out of luck for now.
Dolly's Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor launched on Thursday, and shortly after the release, the Jeni's website crashed.
To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running.— Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021
The company says the crash was caused by a surge of 50 times the normal amount of users trying to place orders.
Jeni's says it could be a few days before the website is back up and running.
