Dolly Parton comic released Wednesday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - How would you like to read a Dolly Parton comic book?
Starting today, you can grab your own copy!
Wednesday marks the official release of "Female Force: Dolly Parton,"
The comics series features women who have made an impact all over the world.
It is #DollyParton Day! You can get the #comicbook now! This is special edition FOIL that is limited to 50 copies at Comic Flea Market! The comic book is released worldwide today in print and digital! Get yours here: https://t.co/jReQe9XWte #comics #specialedition #Foil pic.twitter.com/u9gVl5rfGo— TidalWave Comics (@TidalWaveProd) March 31, 2021
Female Force creators Tidal Wave decided the Queen of Tennessee herself fit the bill for her own comic.
The book is 22 pages with five different collectible covers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.