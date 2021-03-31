Dolly Parton comic released Wednesday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - How would you like to read a Dolly Parton comic book?

Starting today, you can grab your own copy! 

Wednesday marks the official release of "Female Force: Dolly Parton,"

The comics series features women who have made an impact all over the world. 

Female Force creators Tidal Wave decided the Queen of Tennessee herself fit the bill for her own comic. 

The book is 22 pages with five different collectible covers.  

 
 

