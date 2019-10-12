Dolly Parton is celebrating a milestone in her career. She's been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for 50 years.
On Saturday, the Opry celebrated with Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, Candi Carpenter, Margo Price, Connie Smith, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, and Hank Williams Jr. Those artists all performed, along with Dolly herself.
As a child, Dolly visited the Opry with her family. She had dreams back then of one day performing on the stage.
Dolly remembers the night she was as inducted into the Opry.
"It was one of the highlights of my whole life because it was a true dream of mine, I just wish mom and daddy could be here tonight. I think they are," Parton said.
She said she hopes she can inspire other children to follow their dreams.
"Now that I've been lucky enough and fortunate enough to see that dream come true, you know, I wonder if some little kid might say 'I bet Dolly Parton once stood here or I'm standing where Dolly Parton stood' when I used to think I'm standing where Kitty Wells stood," she said.
This week has been called Dolly week at the Opry. Most of the artists who performed this week sang their songs and hers.
The Opry said both shows on Saturday night were sold out and have been for a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.