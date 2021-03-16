NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Queen of Tennessee is teaming up with Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams for a brand new flavor.
The new ice cream will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, with the flavor still a mystery.
Jeni’s × @DollyParton. Benefitting @dollyslibrary. COMING SOON.https://t.co/spT6KtOxrx pic.twitter.com/yjIBnzPaJA— Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) March 15, 2021
The ice cream brand announced the collaboration on Monday. There's no official release date for the new flavor, but the company says it's coming soon.
Any guesses what the flavor will be?
