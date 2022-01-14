NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and Dolly Parton are once again teaming up to celebrate Parton’s new novel and the re-release of her signature flavor.
In an effort to celebrate Parton’s upcoming new novel, Run, Rose, Run, Jeni’s has announced the return of the Strawberry Pretzel Pie and an exclusive digital version of her companion album with a bonus track you can’t get anywhere else.
Parton’s novel, co-authored by James Patterson, is a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run. It is scheduled to hit shelves on March 7th.
Jeni’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor is a delicious throwback to the triple decker pie from the potlucks of our youths. Layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream swirled with lipstick red strawberry sauce.
The profits will go to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children under five.
Parton’s companion album is only available at jenis.com and features 12 original songs inspired by the book.
Customers are invited to log on and go to Jeni’s website to preorder both the book and the ice cream now.
