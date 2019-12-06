RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators say the Dollar General store on Shelbyville Highway in Christiana will be closed indefinitely after an overnight fire destroyed much of the interior and roof.
Multiple agencies responded to the store at 5854 Shelbyville Highway around 10 p.m. Thursday where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. Firefighters entered through the front door and worked to extinguish the fire quickly.
Two employees were inside the store at the time and called 911, there were no customers in the store at the time and nobody was injured.
Surveillance video was obtained showing that the fire started in the middle of the store on a top shelf of merchandise. Investigators pinpointed the source of the fire to a faulty light fixture.
The store reportedly did not have a fire sprinkler system and was not required to have one. Damage is estimated to be around $500,000.
