GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dollar General announced it would give medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen a 10% discount on all qualifying purchases at more than 16,000 stores.
Individuals can present their employment badge when checking out to received the discount.
"At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times," said Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos in a news release. "To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals' tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount."
Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30, 2020, and plans to evaluate the possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discount is not available with additional Dollar General coupons or toward the purchase of gift cards, all phone cards, prepaid Visa cards, prepaid wireless handsets, lottery tickets, Rug Doctor rentals, tobacco and alcohol beverages. Other restrictions may apply.
