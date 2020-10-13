NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dollar General is announcing a new store concept aimed at a new demographic for them: “wealthier” shoppers.
In just a few weeks, Dollar General will be opening a line of stores called PopShelf. There will be 30 of them opening around the country within the next year, with the first few here in the Nashville area.
The chain is aimed specifically at middle-class women. The stores will offer things such as home decor, makeup, cleaning supplies and party goods— all at reasonable cost.
This is a move to get people in the stores for items that they may typically buy from someplace like Amazon Prime. The enticing part is that 95% of these items will be $5 or less.
DG say the stores will be designed with a “higher end” feel and placed in suburban neighborhoods, targeting customers who have an annual household income of $50,000 to $125,000 dollars.
“I think this is a concept that’s really relatable to everybody,” Crystal Ghassemi, a spokesperson for Dollar General, said. “I mean, who doesn’t wanna save money on great decor for your home... or a great toy for a child’s birthday party? Or there’s even a section of beauty bar... who doesn’t want to indulge themselves without breaking the bank?”
The overall financial stress of the coronavirus has made more people aware of saving money and wanting to cut costs where they can.
Each PopShelf will create about 15 jobs per store. The first two open in Clarksville and Hendersonville early next month.
