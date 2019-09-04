The Department of Justice is warning consumers about a dietary supplement store in Hendersonville.
Federal prosecutors say the company has been making bogus claims about their products that could put consumers at risk.
The company, Basic Reset, claimed an earth wash "gets rid of head lice."
They said a Nuovi firming masque is a "face lift in a bottle."
They also sold an $80 necklace that they said prevents childhood leukemia and even suggested consumers put one around dogs' necks.
"First of all, it probably wont work and, second of all, it might actually be unsafe if it hasn't been tested," said U.S. attorney Don Cochran.
Cochran said they repeatedly told the owners of Basic Reset to stop selling unapproved products.
He said those warnings were ignored.
In response, the Department of Justice filed an injunction saying Basic Reset must "halt" all sales until its products get reviewed and approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
"This affects everyone, anybody who buys any of these devices. It's the market place we all work and live in and so this is important that we protect consumers," said Cochran.
We called Basic Reset.
We also showed up, but the owners never got back to us about their claims or the injunction.
Meanwhile federal prosecutors are warning the public: before you invest in something like a diet pill, a pain reliever or a skin product, do your homework.
"Probably, also, if something seems too good to be true, as your mother told you, it may well be," said Cochran.
If you suspect someone is selling something that isn't on the up and up, you should contact the F.D.A.
Tennesseans can call 866-289-3399. If you live in Kentucky, call 513- 679-2700.
You can also file complaints online at https://www.fda.gov/safety/report-problem/how-report-non-emergency
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.