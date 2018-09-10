Metro Schools students learned life-saving skills on Monday with the help of two specially trained black labs.
Kasey and Kallie were in full action at Pennington Elementary School on Monday.
They are members of Koorsen Fire and Security, a Nashville fire protection consulting company.
They helped show the students how to “Stop, Drop and Roll,” check the door to see if it’s hot and crawl under dangerous smoke to escape.
“The kids have adults standing in front of them all day every day so that in of itself is not very memorable, but having the dogs assist in the education is what makes it memorable,” said Jeff Owen, a retired firefighter who works with Koorsen and has taught more than 3 million people about fire and life safety.
The dogs go through their own safety training seven days a week for 3.5 years.
This is the first day of safety training for Kasey and Kallie. They will be visiting five other schools over the next three days.
