MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Five dogs were able to safely escape from a house fire in Murfreesboro on Friday morning.
Crews said there was already heavy fire and smoke when they responded to the house at 1320 Diana St. just before 10 a.m.
Officials said the fire had been burning for a while before it was reported.
The homeowner was not inside the house at the time.
The animals will be taken care of by a family member of the homeowner.
Officials said the home will likely be a total loss because of extensive smoke, water and heat damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials said they believe it started on the back deck.
