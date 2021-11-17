MADISON, TN (WSMV) - One Madison mom counts her blessings even though she and her family lost everything in a house fire early Tuesday morning.
Stephanie Beasley said the rental home they were staying in did not have smoke detectors, but her dogs woke her up because they would not stop barking.
The next thing Beasley knew, she was blinded by flames in her living room at the house she was renting on the 800 block of Argle Avenue.
"I rounded the corner, and then it was so bright and orange I just started screaming," Beasley said. "It was just a matter of seconds where it started from right there, and then the whole house was in flames from front to back."
She grabbed her nephew, three daughters and made sure her oldest daughter made it out of the house before the flames spread throughout the home.
"If the dogs wouldn't have woke us up, we probably would be here right now," Beasley said. "I mean, there were no smoke detectors in the house, but I don't know. I just thank god that we are still here now to talk about it."
Beasley said her dogs Stormie and Kash also made it out of the home unharmed.
"Everyone was coming out of there, or I wasn't going to come out there," she said.
Beasley, her four daughters, and her nephew are left without a place to stay and no belongings. They lost all their clothes and furniture in flames.
"It's pretty bad, but like I said, I can get that stuff back," Beasley said. "But this stuff, my kids, my nephew, I can't get that stuff back. So we made it out barely, but we made it out."
Beasley says she is just thankful she was home that night to make sure everyone made it out safe.
"Because I work third shift, I just thank God I was off that night," she added.
There has been a trust account made under the name Stephanie Beasley at Fifth Third Bank. For more information, you can reach out to Madison at the Harding Pike location.
