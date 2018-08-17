MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a blaze at a strip mall in Mt. Juliet on Friday morning.
The strip mall on Lebanon Road houses several businesses, including a pet grooming store, a nail salon and an electronics store.
At least 15 dogs were rescued from the pet grooming business. The animals were moved to a nearby field until their owners could come pick them up.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department said they have not received any reports of injuries.
A view from the commercial structure fire scene on Lebnanon Rd near N Greenhill Rd. At this time, all known occupants have been evacuated and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/1gxChR4CP1— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 17, 2018
