NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Fergus is back!
The McKays' 4-year-old Irish wolf-dog, Fergus, has been missing since Saturday night after another car rear-ended them with him in the vehicle.
The poor pup crashed through the back window and then took off following the wreck.
"He looked to be limping," McKay said. "We lost track of him after he crossed into the parking lot Judson Baptist."
The local community stepped up to help the family find him and even set up a Facebook page called, "Find Fergus."
The family was finally whole again after they received a call that he was found! They were able to reunite with him on Wednesday morning.
Meredith McKay said Fergus was taken to the vet for a preliminary exam and most of his injuries appeared to be superficial with lots of cuts and bruises. There will be a more extensive exam on Thursday.
"In the meantime, he's at home resting comfortably and being treated like a king," McKay said in an email.
"The reunion wouldn't have been possible without the efforts of hundreds of amazing volunteers who worked tirelessly since Saturday evening to help us comb the streets and spread the word about our boy. Nashville, you showed up. We are still overwhelmed by the incredible response we received from our community, and we are eternally grateful. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
