BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - Three people were caught on camera at the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, taking a dog from his kennel Sunday afternoon.
Shelter employees say after they got the dog out and they ran off. They did about $1,000 in damage in the process of this theft.
The humane society said once these three people are found, they will be pressing charges.
To learn more about the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, click here.
