NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A recent Saturday night shooting in Nashville gave eight people minor injuries and one dog a more serious one.

The dog named Hope is one week out of surgery and recovering after the shooting.

The shooting happened after an argument near the intersection of Second Avenue North and Commerce Street in the early hours of November 8.

Eight adult victims were either struck or grazed by bullets. Police said none of the injuries are life threatening.

A little bit of a limp and a stitched up shoulder blade wound is the only sign of the bullet and surgery that interrupted the pitbull mix Hope last week.

Hope is recovering at Wags and Walks, a nonprofit dog rescue spot. The nonprofit is helpful in finding a temporary home.

Hope is just four days after surgery.

The hope for Hope is a happy, full-time adoption in as early as a few weeks.

Police charged 22-year-old Allen Crump with eight counts of felony reckless aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

