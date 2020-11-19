Eight people suffered minor injuries in a recent downtown shooting and a dog named Hope is one week from surgery and now recovering.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A recent Saturday night shooting in Nashville gave eight people minor injuries and one dog a more serious one.

The dog named Hope is one week out of surgery and recovering after the shooting. 

The shooting happened after an argument near the intersection of Second Avenue North and Commerce Street in the early hours of November 8.

Eight adult victims were either struck or grazed by bullets. Police said none of the injuries are life threatening.

A little bit of a limp and a stitched up shoulder blade wound is the only sign of the bullet and surgery that interrupted the pitbull mix Hope last week.

Hope is recovering at Wags and Walks, a nonprofit dog rescue spot. The nonprofit is helpful in finding a temporary home.

Hope is just four days after surgery.

The hope for Hope is a happy, full-time adoption in as early as a few weeks.

Police charged 22-year-old Allen Crump with eight counts of felony reckless aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

For information on adopting Hope or so many other pets, click here.  

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

