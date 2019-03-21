MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials say emergency personnel worked to reunite a family with their dog after a head-on collision in Rutherford County.
People inside both of the vehicles were injured and taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
One of the victims had just picked up the family dog, Pepper, from the groomer.
Pepper's paws were bleeding because the dog's nails had been cut too short. Firefighters were able to treat the dog because they had just learned techniques from a local veterinarian.
After Pepper was treated for injuries, a paramedic brought the dog to the hospital to reunite the dog with family members.
