Dog rescued in South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire department quickly put out a house fire Friday morning on Mt. Pisgah Road.
Crews searched the home, and no humans were present. Two family dogs were found, one was dead.
A fire on Mt. Pigsah Rd is out after fire crews worked quickly to extinguish it. Smoke was visible when crews arrived & after a search, no one was home. But crews did find 2 dogs inside. 1 was deceased but after several minutes of work crews were able to revive & save the second. pic.twitter.com/vdyX11PjuH— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 25, 2022
Firefighters were able to revive the second dog. There is no word on what caused the blaze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.