Dog rescued in South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire department quickly put out a house fire Friday morning on Mt. Pisgah Road. 

Crews searched the home, and no humans were present. Two family dogs were found, one was dead.

Firefighters were able to revive the second dog. There is no word on what caused the blaze. 

