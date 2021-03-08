NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A K-9 friend is missing following a fire at a home in the 500 block of Cody Hill Court Monday evening.
Fire officials say the home was fully involved up and downstairs including into the attic.
One occupant of the home was transported to Southern Hills for smoke inhalation.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing for what caused the fire.
