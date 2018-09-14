CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A dog was found safe and returned to its owner after two men stole a truck it was riding in on Friday in Clarskville.
Both suspects were arrested after a pair of robberies and subsequent police chase on Friday.
Police say there were two robberies on Friday, one at a Metro PCS and another at Chang's Beauty Salon. In both robberies, a man walked inside with a gun and demanded money.
Police later spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used as a getaway car in the robberies, and they engaged in a pursuit. The suspect vehicle crashed, and two men fled.
William Joyvonne Carter, 18, was arrested. The other suspect, 29-year-old Rico Mallory, got away.
Mallory allegedly carjacked a woman after the initial wreck. He stole a black F-150 with black rims and Tennessee tag M4620. Officials said Mallory assaulted the victim during the carjacking, even biting her.
Mallory was captured by police after a foot pursuit in the area of Edmondson Ferry and Williams Lane around 9:30 p.m. The stolen vehicle was also located in the immediate area, but the dog, Roxy, was not inside.
Based on information gathered in their investigation, police believed Roxy was let out of the vehicle near Exit 89 in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
Through social media and news reports, a couple in Oak Grove was able to locate Roxy near Lester Memorial Church around 10:45 p.m. and notified police that she was unharmed.
Rico was booked into the Montgomery Co. Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, carjacking and felony evading.
Police said Rico has an extensive criminal history.
Carter was also booked into the Montgomery Co. Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felony evading.
Police said there were two other warrants out for Carter, who is now also charged with criminal simulation and forging of titles.
According to officials, both suspects have many additional charges pending against them.
