RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Several crews in Rutherford County worked together to put out a fire in Rutherford County Sunday afternoon.
The call came in for a structure fire around 1 p.m. in the 1,000 block of Flat Rock Road.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but one dog was unable to make it out of the structure.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.