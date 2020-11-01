Rutherford County fire - 11/1/2020

RCFR, Kittrell, RCEMS, RCSO, and MFRD responded to a structure fire in the 1,000 block of Flat Rock Rd just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon.

 RCFR

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Several crews in Rutherford County worked together to put out a fire in Rutherford County Sunday afternoon.

The call came in for a structure fire around 1 p.m. in the 1,000 block of Flat Rock Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but one dog was unable to make it out of the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

