EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire is responding to a house fire in East Nashville that started early Monday morning.
BREAKING: Nashville fire crews are battling a house fire along N 2nd Street.— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) June 22, 2020
We could see the smoke driving here from the interstate.
Working to learn more info. pic.twitter.com/uM8toxJvrB
The fire reportedly started in the backyard of the home on North 2nd Street before spreading to the inside.
Officials say a woman was home alone sleeping when the fire started and her dog woke her up by barking.
No one was injured in the fire. Investigators are working to find out what caused the flames.
News4 has a crew live on the scene gathering the latest information in this developing scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.