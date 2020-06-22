East Nashville house fire

EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire is responding to a house fire in East Nashville that started early Monday morning. 

The fire reportedly started in the backyard of the home on North 2nd Street before spreading to the inside.

Officials say a woman was home alone sleeping when the fire started and her dog woke her up by barking. 

No one was injured in the fire. Investigators are working to find out what caused the flames. 

News4 has a crew live on the scene gathering the latest information in this developing scene.

