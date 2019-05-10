Does more expensive wine necessarily mean better quality? News4 is always looking to save you money so consumer investigator Lindsay Bramson put it to the test.
Sometimes all it takes to make a bad day better is a glass of wine. But do you have to break the bank for a good bottle of vino?
To find out, we put it to the test. Red Spirits and Wine in Bellevue sells more than 3,000 different kinds of wine.
Everything from $5 bottles to nearly $800 bottles of wine.
Wine experts who work there chose multiple bottles for people to try. sSome under $10, some around $20 and one more than $40 a bottle.
We asked wine drinkers to choose their favorite without knowing the price.
We started with 2 reds. Both California wines. One priced at $17.99 and the other priced at $43.99.
So what did people like better?
“This one feels smoother, so my instinct would be to go with this one. I’m a cheap date,” said one customer.
Out of nearly a dozen people, the majority picked the less expensive bottle of wine.
Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson asked, “So would you normally buy this? I would, absolutely. It's delicious,” said another customer.
We then tested 2 whites. A $9.99 bottle versus a $16.99 bottle of wine.
The cheaper brand was the top pick.
When the News4 I-Team tried 2 other bottles, only one customer chose the more expensive bottle of wine which was around $25.
And you may think a higher price means better quality. But Davis Campbell, a wine expert and the owner of Wines Together, says that’s not always the case.
Bramson asked, “Does somebody have to spend a lot of money to get a good tasting bottle of wine? Absolutely not. I think there are great tasting bottles of wine in every single range. Once you learn what you like you can find a wine in any price range that's going to fit your budget,” said Campbell.
So, you may be wondering why the drastic change in price when it comes to wine.
A lot of it comes down to production. The more wine a winery makes, the cheaper it is.
Bottom line…if you find a wine you like, stick with it. No matter the price. And if it’s a $10 bottle, good for you!
