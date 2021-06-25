NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Judge Monte Watkins has released a three-page document detailing the outcome from motions hearings that were held recently but were kept sealed in the murder trial for Andrew Delke.
Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for shooting Daniel Hambrick in the back in 2018 after a foot chase.
One of the notable motions that were ruled on was whether or not surveillance footage that showed Delke shooting Hambrick as he was running away. Judge Watkins has ruled on this, but that motion remains sealed.
It has also been determined that previous arrests and convictions will not be permitted as evidence in the defense of Delke.
Delke's defense had asked the judge to mandate Delke be addressed as "officer" during court proceedings, but the judge ruled that the court "refers to parties by their proper name and alleged victim or position title." This means that Daniel Hambrick will be called "victim" and Delke will be called by his name and "defendant."
Delke's trial is set for July 12, 2021 in Davidson County.
