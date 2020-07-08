There's concern over vaccines and the number of children not getting them.
Imagine an epidemic on top of a pandemic.
Doctors say that could be a reality if parents don't vaccinate their kids now.
"Kids would be a whole lot sicker and I think we'd see a whole lot more admissions to the pediatric intensive care unit if that were the case," said Dr. Joseph Gigante of Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
The CDC is reporting that vaccine rates are down two thirds around the country.
Many parents cancelled or postponed their kid's well child checkups, which was the right thing to do during the stay at home orders, but Gigante said, they need to reschedule as soon as possible.
"And for those who are either behind or have appointments coming up soon, please keep those appointments and go see your pediatrician or health care provider to get your vaccines,"said Gigante.
For parents afraid of taking kids to the doctor during a pandemic, Gigante said, it's far riskier not to get vaccinated.
"Healthcare providers are doing everything they can to make the healthcare environment safe," said Gigante.
As for a Covid-19 vaccine, when it comes out, many parents worry about that too, especially since it's predicted to come out faster than any other vaccine ever has.
"The government would not allow a vaccine that's not safe to come out on the market. So actually, my bigger concern would not actually be, whether the vaccine is safe, but rather how effective it is, and we won't know that until we vaccinate tens of thousands of people," said Gigante.
Metro school officials said they will not be making exceptions.
All new Metro students, kindergartners and 7th graders will need Tennessee immunization letters.
You can get those from your child's pediatrician or from the Metro Health Department.
Metro Health Department clinics are open July 20 to August 14 for vaccinations. Appointments are necessary. Families should bring their child’s shot record to confirm what immunizations are needed. Eligible children may receive free vaccinations.
East Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane, 37216 .......... (615) 862-7916
Lentz Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, 37209 ...... (615) 340-5616
Woodbine Health Center, 224 Oriel Avenue, 37210 ....... (615) 862-7940
