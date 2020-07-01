NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’re heading out of town for the 4th of July, doctors want to make sure you’re doing so safely.
Dr. David Aronoff is the director of the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He said people who are traveling should practice social distancing.
“Seek spots where you and the people you are traveling with can be somewhat off the beaten track or somewhat out of crowds," he said.
One young woman said that she and a small group of people are heading to Fort Walton Beach in Florida.
“I just want to make sure if we go on the beach we’re staying away from other groups. If we go out to eat maybe we will go to an outside restaurant. I think if we abide by the rules it will be okay,” said Alexis Bell.
Doctors said abiding by the rules is key to help prevent the virus from spreading.
When you’re heading back home, Dr. Aronoff said it may not be necessary to self quarantine for 14 days.
But if you find yourself in crowded areas you should consider getting tested.
“If they were in situations on their vacations where they were in a lot of crowds in areas that have a lot of COVID-19 activity, then once they get back if it all possible it’s a good idea to remain close to home for two weeks," he said. "Make sure that you don't develop any symptoms. The best safe guard for that is to assume that anybody, including ourselves, could be part of the chain of transmission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.