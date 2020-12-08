NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new TikTok trend has teens pulling their scalp in hopes of getting it to “pop.”
The hashtag “scalp popping” has more than 6.5 million views on the popular video sharing app.
But is scalp popping safe?
Pediatrician Dr. Andrew Doyle weighed in on this new trend.
“What you’re trying to do is pull tissue layers apart in your scalp,” he said. “If you pull too hard or the wrong way you risk tearing the tissue, tearing the skin itself and pulling out a whole lot of hair.”
Dr. Doyle says while this trend might not be the most dangerous thing on the Internet, it does help him discuss social media with his patients.
“Teens need to be aware that not everything they see on the Internet or on TikTok is safe or what they think it is,” he said.
One New York massage therapist says this practice has actually been around for years, but says someone could still hurt themselves or pull out a chunk of hair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.