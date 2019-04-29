(WSMV) - Postpartum depression, morning sickness, chronic pain. These are just a few ailments that new mothers experience before and after giving birth to their child.
Now, many new mothers are turning to marijuana and cannabis to help deal with these issues. Doctors warn that the use of marijuana could have a negative effect on the development of babies.
A survey obtained by NBC News shows that the number of women using cannabis during pregnancy has doubled since 2015-- now 1 in 14 American women said they used cannabis.
Marijuana usage is largely illegal in the country, including in Tennessee. Lawmakers were set to vote on a medical marijuana bill this month, but it has been pushed off the agenda until 2020.
Experts say there needs to be more research to see how severe long-term effects of marijuana usage on a developing baby could be.
"We know that marijuana exposure during pregnancy affects the brain of the developing baby," Dr. Katrina Mark, OBGYN at University of Maryland Medical Center told NBC News, "Long-term effects could range from no discernable difference to difficulties with learning, learning disabilities, attention disorders, and even mental health disorders."
The Centers for Disease Control echoes the warnings of doctors, saying that chemicals in marijuana can pass through your system to your baby and be harmful for development. They agree, however, that more research is needed.
In the meantime, it is recommended that pregnant women do not use marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.