Jerry Jones was on vacation.
He took a bite from a nice, juicy burger and immediately realized something was terribly wrong.
"I just kept feeling something in my throat the whole time," said Jones.
Jones is an advanced EMT for LifeFlight so he's used to responding to emergencies, not having them himself.
He was rushed to Vanderbilt where an MRI showed a metal, wire bristle from a grill brush stuck in the soft tissue at the back of his throat.
"It was within millimeters of my carotid artery, so if it had hit that, I'd have died on the spot.
Doctor Corey Slovis said it happens more than you think: the metal bristles from grill cleaning brushes get left on the grill and stuck in unsuspecting people's food.
"You're not likely to see a very, very fine piece of metal laying against another metal. It's blackened. You're just going to miss it," said Slovis.
In fact, the C.D.C. is just starting to get the word out.
"It is a fine needle like piece of metal that can puncture your esophagus. It can puncture any part of your GI track, stomach or intestine, and there have been some horrible injuries from it," said Slovis.
So this 4th of July, as you're firing up the grill, be warned.
Take it from Jones who wishes the metal grill brushes were now banned.
"I use one of those rocks and then I put aluminum foil down so that I can see exactly what I'm looking at because, you go through something like this, and it's scary. You'll never forget it," said Jones.
Doctors said don't use grill brushes with metal bristles.
Wipe down grills before grilling food.
If you eat something grilled and you feel something scratchy in the back of your throat, doctors said it's a good idea to get xrays.
