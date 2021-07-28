NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the start of the school year just around the corner, pediatricians are urging parents to get their kids caught up on childhood vaccinations.
In the past year, the rates of childhood vaccinations have reduced significantly.
According to a report by the World Health Organization and United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, nearly 23 million children around the globe failed to get routine vaccinations last year.
School district’s like Metro Nashville Public Schools have even hosted back to school vaccine events to make it easy for parents.
Health experts like Nashville pediatrician Dr. William Davidson say this push is needed.
“Just because we have a COVID pandemic doesn’t mean those illnesses have gone away," Dr. Davidson said. "We don’t see them as much, we don’t talk about them as much, but many of these childhood illnesses are much more severe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.