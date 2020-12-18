Doctors: Tennessee needs a mask mandate

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors are upset about recent comments made by the governor.

A group of doctors in Tennessee continue to plea with the Gov. Bill Lee to mandate masks statewide.

Many of these doctors said masks are the only thing we must help stop the spread of the virus until the vaccine becomes more widely available.

Dr. Alex Jahangir Is one of the many Tennessee frontline workers now has the COVID-19 Vaccine.

“I think that there is no question that mass are the most effective tool we’ve had until these shots," Jahangir said.

Until the vaccines become available for people other than healthcare workers, a statewide mask mandate is what some healthcare workers want to see.

Tennessee is now ranked the second worst in the nation for new COVID-19 cases by the CDC.

Lee commented on the possibility of a statewide mask mandate.

“No mandate, no restriction…No shut down is going to stop that kind of behavior. Tennesseans will stop that kind of behavior. To the degree that they see this urgency of what’s happening in our state...We believe that they will," Lee said.

Gov. Lee comments on COVID vaccine rollout The governor encourages Tennesseans to practice social distancing and to wear a mask as they wait to get the vaccine.

Lee has left the mask enforcement up to mayors. Jahangir said a mask mandate has helped Nashville tremendously.

“I think mask mandates are critical.. such an easy thing to do, such a non-invasive thing to do," Jahangir said.

Dr. Hildreth demands mask mandate in Tennessee There are more calls for governor to issue a mandatory mask mandate including from medical professionals.

Some of the surrounding areas without mask mandates continue to see surges.

“When you look at where the patients are coming from a majority of these patients are coming from outside of our county," Jahangir said. "We are working our tails off as healthcare providers to be able to take care of these people but a certain point capacity it’s going to be reached and doesn’t necessarily impact the people in Nashville as much as it does the rural counties where these hospitals are at capacity and can’t transfer patients into us because we just don’t have the room.”