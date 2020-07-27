Doctors, teacher to push for statewide mask mandate

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors and a teacher in Tennessee are pushing for a statewide mask mandate.

Kristen Morjal is an elementary school teacher in Tennessee will be talking with the media to explain "what she and her colleagues are experiencing as pressure for in-person classes mounts at the COVID-19 pandemic's new peak."

Morjal will be joined by Dr. Stephen Pulmonary, who is a critical care physician and survivor of COVID related pneumonia respiratory failure and clotting complications.

The news conference comes after parents were notified of a COVID case in Alcoa City Schools.

Families in Alcoa City Schools received an email Friday that a person had tested positive for COVID-19 at Alcoa Middle School, according to News4 partner WBIR.

In the notice that was sent out, officials said that contact tracing had been completed and that anyone who was in close contact with the person will be notified by phone and email in the next day.

Parents notified of COVID case in schools in Alcoa City Schools ALCOA, TENN. (WSMV) - Families in Alcoa City Schools received an email Friday that a person …

Currently, the state currently reports 967 deaths (933 confirmed), 93,936 total cases (92,943 confirmed), 4,244 hospitalized and 54,730 recovered. There have been 1,381,859 patients tested.