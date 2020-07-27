NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors and a teacher in Tennessee are pushing for a statewide mask mandate.

Kristen Morjal is an elementary school teacher in Tennessee and asked what is the rush to reopen schools.

“If kids, teachers and parents go back out into a community that isn’t wearing masks, isn’t staying apart and where COVID19 is spreading uncontrollably like nearly every county in Tennessee, then teachers and students in classes will become breeding ground for COVID-19, endangering lives like mine, my husband, my four-year-old son, the children I teach, and their families. Governor Lee, we need leadership, and we have needed it for months," Morjal said in a statement on Monday.

Morjal was joined by Dr. Stephen Heyman, who is a critical care physician and survivor of COVID related pneumonia respiratory failure and clotting complications.

“We have clear guidelines that determine Tennessee is experiencing an extreme outbreak and we have not got this under control to the point where we can safely open schools," Heyman said in a statement on Monday. “There is no political benefit to fighting against what is best for your own state. We have to have a statewide mandate. We cannot open schools until we have this pandemic controlled.”

Besides a statewide mask mandate, a group of doctors and Morjal are calling for a statewide delay of in-person classes. The doctors said a delay gives the mandate time to reduce community spread.

“Time is up and none of our communities are in a position to begin in-person classes safely because the public health strategy so far has failed,” Dr. Aaron Milstone said in a statement on Monday. “We cannot reopen schools safely and protect the lives of teachers, students and their families if we do not first lock this virus down."

The group of doctors and Morjal are calling for time to get the COVID-19 under control.

“We know exactly what happens if Gov. Lee repeats the mistakes he made in rushing to reopen the economy, only this time it will be students spreading the deadly virus to their teachers, parents and grandparents," Milstone said. "While every single Tennessean wants our schools open, it is reckless to put children in a situation where they might blame themselves for the death of a teacher or family member.”

The news conference comes after parents were notified of a COVID case in Alcoa City Schools.

Families in Alcoa City Schools received an email Friday that a person had tested positive for COVID-19 at Alcoa Middle School, according to News4 partner WBIR.

In the notice that was sent out, officials said that contact tracing had been completed and that anyone who was in close contact with the person will be notified by phone and email in the next day.

Currently, the state currently reports 967 deaths (933 confirmed), 93,936 total cases (92,943 confirmed), 4,244 hospitalized and 54,730 recovered. There have been 1,381,859 patients tested.