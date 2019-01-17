Hemp and CBD stores have popped up all over Nashville.
They carry oils, lotions, dog treats, even plants you can smoke all containing CBD.
"It just mimics a substance your body already has," said Dr. David Edwards, the chief of pain medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Edwards is already suggesting CBD for people with chronic illnesses, everything from seizures and arthritis to chronic pain and anxiety.
"People are looking for options and safer options are what they’re looking for," said Edwards.
Edwards does have concerns about children.
"Kids, their brains are developing and are really sensitive to these kind of things, really all the way up their early 20's," said Edwards.
Edwards also poined out CBD isn't regulated by the federal government, so while pure CBD oil is safe, you can’t be sure what else is in the products.
"So I’m actually going around to talk to the people who are selling it to see how they’re maintaining their quality," said Edwards.
There's still a lot of research to be done, but Edwards said, CBD oil is a lot better than some of the alternatives, like opioids.
"The more we can learn about the the molecules in these plants, the faster our medical science is going to lead us to better therapies," said Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.