If your child breaks a bone, your first thought might be, "we need to get to the emergency room," but doctors at Vanderbilt said, you might want to think again.
Silas Roupp broke his arm while playing on his swing set.
"My dad thought, 'you didn't break it. Go back outside and start playing again,' and then I set it up on the table and they said, 'oooh, you did break it,'" explained Silas.
"We raced downtown to the pediatric emergency room because we knew there would probably be a specialist there," said Silas's mother Susan Roupp.
What Susan didn't know is that there was also one right up the road in Hendersonville.
"I don't think anybody knows these super little clinics are hidden around town,"
The Vanderbilt Children's Hendersonville clinic is just one of several scattered throughout Middle Tennessee.
The idea is to bring care out to the people after hours.
"We really are trying to get out there and make it easier for you to have access to our specialists," said Dr. Kris Rehm, with the Monroe Carell Jr. Children Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Rehm said it's cheaper than the emergency room and, perhaps more importantly, faster.
"To have the pediatric orthopedic specialist come from downtown out to you, that's another 45 minutes that you aren't in the car with your child screaming you know in pain," said Susan.
For Susan, the information came in handy because three months later, Silas did it again.
"Here's where they put a rod in the second time," said Silas.
This time Silas and Susan knew and now, they want to share.
"I have said numerous times, 'I wish they would have a bill board off of the bypass that says: Broke your arm? Turn right here,'" said Susan.
Vanderbilt doctors are working to get the word.
They're distributing these magnets that say "call us first."
The number is 615-936-2555.
Vanderbilt has after hours pediatrics clinics in Brentwood, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, Smyrna and Spring Hill.
Rehm suggested researching the clinics in your area and finding out what resources they have before emergency strikes, that way you know how to get the best care when you need it.
