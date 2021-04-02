NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With vaccination eligibility now open to Davidson County residents 16 and older, enthusiasm for the COVID-19 vaccine is mounting.
As of Thursday, nearly 28 percent of Nashvillians have been vaccinated — this as “breakthrough cases” are being reported in places like Washington, Oregon and even the Midwest.
"If you've been infected despite being vaccinated, that's what we call a breakthrough case," said Vanderbilt’s Dr. William Schaffner.
He says while breakthrough cases are rare, it underscores the importance of achieving herd immunity.
"The more people who get vaccinated, the less likely it is that they will get infected, and the less likely they will spread it to others — that's what we call so-called ‘herd immunity,’" Dr. Schaffner said.
Now locals hope their neighbors follow suit and get their vaccines.
"You may hear a lot of rumors and ‘this, that and the other,’ but I think the best route to go is to get your vaccination,” said Nashvillian Belinda Jordan. “I'm so glad I did."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.