NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Could resting too much when you’re sick potentially cause you to grow more ill?
Dr. David Aronoff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Division of Infectious Diseases says it’s very possible. He encourages you or someone you know recovering from COVID-19 to get up and move around.
“I do think it’s important for people who are at home with COVID-19 to be active as they can be,” Dr. Aronoff said. “That could simply mean walking around the house with a mask on if there are others living there, going outside and getting some fresh air.”
Moving around is important as it may help prevent blood clots, especially in the legs. Dr. Aronoff says blood clots form in the legs because people are being less active and are staying in bed for a long time.
Even a walk around your backyard could help doctors learn more about COVID-19.
“We may be breathing fine at rest, on a couch or in bed,” Dr. Aronoff said. “But if we get up to walk to the restroom or walk around the house and we find ourselves now short of breath or struggling to breathe with a little but of activity, that may really mean we need to seek medical attention.”
