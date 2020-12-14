NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thousands of doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are coming to Tennessee hospitals later this week with health care workers, first responders, and long term care facilities getting the first doses.
Starting as early as Wednesday, hospitals like TriStar, Ascension Saint Thomas Nashville General and Vanderbilt will be among the just over two dozen facilities to get the first 56 thousand doses.
The general public won’t be able to receive the virus until a month or more after the initial rollout. Health officials say its just as, if not more important that the general public get the vaccine once its available.
“I mean, I may get a vaccine as early as next week as being somebody who takes care of patients who have COVID,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, head of Nashville’s Coronavirus Task Force.
Dr. Jahangir told News4 it’s important everyone plan to get vaccinated, for it to really succeed, roughly 70% of society needs to get vaccinated.
“I’m just thinking the side effects and how efficient its going to be,” said Nashvillian David Langgood.
“I’m counting on the immunologists and American scientists have done it right,” said resident Elizabeth Stone.
Other people News4 spoke with said whether they already planned to get vaccinated or not, there’s still some concerns about getting it.
“Everyone should get educated in the best way they know how,” said Dr. Jahangir. “I feel comfortable getting vaccinated for myself and for my family when its their time.”
He said he wants to be transparent to encourage others to get vaccinated.
“I am very comfortable when my time comes to get this vaccine to do this in a public setting.”
“Seeing them go through and kind of see how it goes bringing it to the public kind of would put my mind at ease and other people’s mind at ease,” said Nashville resident Grant Hastings.
Several Nashville hospitals told NEWS4 they are planning to let media in to show the first people in Middle Tennessee get the vaccine once it arrives.
