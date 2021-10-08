NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors at the Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt said they have begun seeing an uptick in the illness known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome- MIS-C.
Doctors have said that it is something to be on the lookout for, but don't be too concerned about their child getting it.
The illness, which is rare and not contagious, could lead to some severe problems, including inflammation throughout the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, skin, or gastrointestinal organs. Experiencing MIS-C usually comes shortly after a child experiences COVID-19.
If your child might seem to be experiencing these symptoms, you should contact your doctor.
