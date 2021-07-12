NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order that would allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter and at a lower price. It's a move that audiologists in the Midstate are watching closely.
Medical experts are now seeing an increase in patients who are suffering from hearing loss. The experts discussed what can happen if your hearing loss goes untreated.
"I mean, when they go to restaurants, it's very awkward. They can't hear when multiple people are talking," Jackie Souza said.
It seems everyone knows someone who suffers from hearing loss. Souza talked about her 86-year-old mother, who deals with hearing loss.
"Like the last year, it's gotten pretty bad," Souza said.
Doctors have seen it a lot lately. Doctors said now that people are getting back out of the house, people realize they can't hear like they used to. That's something Dr. Rebecca Grome said needs to be addressed right away.
"When you can go in and get your hearing tested, make sure it's a nice, comprehensive evaluation and not someone just looking in your ear and doing pure tone volume testing," Grome said.
Grome is the owner of Ears 4 U Hearing Services in Nashville. Unfortunately, she said, many don't realize it, but there is a direct link between hearing loss and memory loss.
"Untreated hearing loss can potentially encourage the early onset of cognitive decline and dementia," Grome said.
And if you thought this was something that only happened to the elderly, Grome said, you'd be wrong, especially in a town like Music City.
"Because of how much volume there is at bars and restaurants, and patients are wearing ear level amplifiers such as air pods and Bose headphones, you know, there's just a lot of extra stimulation that even I didn't have growing up," Grome said.
