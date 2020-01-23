Vanderbilt doctors say while the coronavirus is serious, it's not likely to impact us here in the United States.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Doctors and specialists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say the Coronavirus is not likely to impact us here in the United States than in China.

"In comparison to Coronavirus, we should be concerned about influenza," Dr. William Schaffner said. 

The flu is actually the more serious issue as the illness has killed hundreds across the country, including six children here in Tennessee. In regards to the Coronavirus, Dr. Schaffner says there is often a hype that builds around a new illness. 

"They are a bit mysterious; they occur in exotic places," he said. "We don't exactly know what is going to happen in contrast to influenza. Influenza is an old friend. It comes each and every year; it's very bothersome, but we know how to deal with it."

The staff at VUMC, however, it taking precautions with Coronavirus. 

"We have put in an electronic prompt, so that anyone who comes to our clinics or emergency rooms or admitted to the hospital who comes in with fever respiratory symptoms will now be asked two questions. 'Have you just come back from China or do you know anyone who has just come back,'" Dr. Schaffner said. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Reporter

Alexandria Adams joined the News4 team as a reporter in October 2017.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.