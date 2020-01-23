NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Doctors and specialists at Vanderbilt University Medical Center say the Coronavirus is not likely to impact us here in the United States than in China.
"In comparison to Coronavirus, we should be concerned about influenza," Dr. William Schaffner said.
The flu is actually the more serious issue as the illness has killed hundreds across the country, including six children here in Tennessee. In regards to the Coronavirus, Dr. Schaffner says there is often a hype that builds around a new illness.
"They are a bit mysterious; they occur in exotic places," he said. "We don't exactly know what is going to happen in contrast to influenza. Influenza is an old friend. It comes each and every year; it's very bothersome, but we know how to deal with it."
The staff at VUMC, however, it taking precautions with Coronavirus.
"We have put in an electronic prompt, so that anyone who comes to our clinics or emergency rooms or admitted to the hospital who comes in with fever respiratory symptoms will now be asked two questions. 'Have you just come back from China or do you know anyone who has just come back,'" Dr. Schaffner said.
