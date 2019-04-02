Tuesday is World Autism Awareness Day. New parents need to know that doctors recommend screening their children before they turn two.
Early intervention can make all the difference. “For some kids it can be significant,” Dr. Verity Rodrigues, a clinical psychologist at the Treatment and Research Institute for Autism Spectrum Disorders said.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 1 in 59 children are affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder. Boys are diagnosed about five times more often. But, according to Rodrigues, parents don’t always see the signs for what they are.
“It can be difficult for parents,” she explained, “especially if they feel like their child is not developing typically.”
Early warning signs include:
- no social smiling by 6 months
- no one-word communications by 16 months
- no two-word phrases by 24 months
- no babbling, pointing, or meaningful gestures by 12 months
- poor eye contact
- not showing items or sharing interests
- unusual attachment to one particular toy or object
- not responding to sounds, voices, or name
- loss of skills at any time
Since 2006, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended children be screened for autism at their 18 and 24-month check-up. In many cases, those aren't happening, but early intervention is crucial.
“There is this window of time in which children can develop those skills and can really get those supports they need to be able to progress as they get older,” Rodrigues said. “No matter what, your child has been given gifts and strengths that [you] know as parents and can develop for [your] child over time.”
(0) comments
