NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Doctors are making a hard push for everyone to get their flu shot as the sickness season sets in, and they want to remind us that even our kids at home are at risk.
“Just because your child is learning remotely doesn’t mean influenza is moving remotely. It is also still out in the community. It’s not just in the schools. It’s in stores, at parks and individuals around you,” said Dr. Frank Esper of the Cleveland Clinic. “So, we still expect influenza to continue to move from person-to-person and place-to-place.”
Dr. Esper says getting a flu shot is especially important to help reduce the number of hospitalizations this fall and winter to prevent overwhelming our health care system, which is already dealing with COVID-19.
As we know, flu season is inevitable, but experts hope it won’t be as bad this year because people are keeping their distance and wearing masks.
Only time will tell how effective the flu vaccine is this year, but Dr. Esper suggests having some protection is better than having none at all.
“If you get the vaccine, you’re much less likely to get hospitalized,” he said. “And so, it may not prevent you from getting the flu; it does prevent you from needing oxygen, from being hospitalized or even more so, going into the intensive care unit.”
Experts at the Cleveland Clinic suggest children over six months-old should get the vaccine.
Parents have two choices this year for their kids, with both the shot and the nasal spray available.
